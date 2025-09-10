Foreign tourist collapses with severe head injury at Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Jomtien municipal officers and beach lifeguards rushed to assist a foreign tourist who collapsed with a severe head injury and vomited large amounts of blood near Soi 7, Jomtien Beach, earlier today.

Rescue personnel from Sawang Boriboon provided urgent first aid before coordinating with an ambulance to transfer the victim to a nearby hospital. Witnesses suggested the man may have slipped and struck his head on a concrete edge.







Onlookers and beachgoers expressed concern on social media, with many offering well wishes for the victim’s recovery. Some comments also noted the danger of the tourist initially refusing to go to hospital, calling it a life-threatening risk.

The incident highlights not only the vulnerability of visitors when accidents occur in public spaces, but also the importance of beach safety measures and proper tourist care—both critical to Pattaya’s international image.



































