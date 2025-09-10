Slippery roads and poor attention spell trouble for Jomtien drivers

PATTAYA, Thailand – A private car recently lost control and spun onto the median along Jomtien Second Road, fortunately causing no injuries. While authorities responded quickly, the incident underscores a recurring problem: drivers in Pattaya often underestimate the dangers of wet, slippery roads.







Frequent rains make surfaces treacherous, yet many motorists fail to adjust speed or maintain safe distances. Incidents like this highlight how road safety in tourist-heavy areas is often treated as an afterthought. Local officials continue to issue warnings, but without proactive measures—such as better signage, improved road surfaces, or stricter traffic enforcement—these minor accidents could easily become serious.



Officials caution that Pattaya’s roads are shared by locals, long-term residents, tourists, and delivery drivers alike. They urge everyone to drive carefully, maintain safe distances, and stay alert, especially in wet conditions. Any road hazards or incidents should be reported immediately via the Pattaya City hotline at 1337.



































