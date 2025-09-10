Massive 30-kg python spotted on Pattaya footpath captivates tourists before safe release

PATTAYA, Thailand – A massive python weighing over 30 kilograms was spotted slithering along a footpath near Pattaya Provincial Court on Thappraya Road in South Pattaya. The unusual sighting at around 9:00 a.m. on September 8 drew the attention of motorbike taxi drivers and tourists, who watched from a safe distance and recorded video clips.







City disaster prevention officers were dispatched to the scene to safely capture the snake. Measuring over three meters long, the male python appeared recently fed and attempted to escape through a fence. While its head could pass through the gap, the snake’s large body was too thick to fit. Officers used a snare to secure the python’s head, but the snake fiercely resisted, making the capture challenging.

After about 30 minutes, the team successfully contained the python in a bag and transported it to a safe location before releasing it back into its natural habitat. The incident drew curious onlookers, including both local and international tourists, who cheered as the capture was completed safely.



































