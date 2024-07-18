Decades-long chronic flooding plagues residents of East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A brief but intense downpour on the morning of July 11 led to severe flooding in Pattaya, with water levels rising nearly one meter in some areas. The worst-hit locations included the railway road near Khao Talo, Wat Tham Samakkhi community, and Sukhumvit Road in front of the South Pattaya Highway Police Station. Authorities were forced to temporarily close these areas to prevent vehicles from passing through.







Reporters spoke to residents at the Wat Tham Samakkhi community in South Pattaya to understand the impact of the flooding on their lives. Mr. Tung, a homeowner, and his family were seen cleaning their home after floodwaters damaged their belongings. Mr. Tung recalled previous flooding incidents, including one in 2011 where water reached waist height, and another three years ago that resulted in minimal compensation. Despite building water barriers at his own expense, they only provide temporary relief against the floodwaters.

Ms. Ratchada, 70, demonstrated to reporters the flood-prone areas around her home, marking floodwater levels on her house’s pillars dating back to 2011. Having lived in the community for about four decades, she noted that heavy rains consistently lead to flooding. She has taken measures to construct flood barriers that delay water entry, though debris carried by floodwaters from nearby roads continues to clog community drains.

The persistent flooding in Pattaya, particularly in low-lying areas such as South Pattaya’s Sukhumvit Road and Khao Noi Road, has been an ongoing challenge resembling flash floods during heavy rains. Residents typically avoid these areas during inclement weather, while those who venture through often experience vehicle stalls.





































