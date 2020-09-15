Following raid, Pattaya Monsters Aquarium to reopen as free learning center

Pattaya’s Monsters Aquarium will reopen as a free “learning center” after being shut down last week for running an unlicensed zoo.







Owner Chonkhai Anumas said Monday that – except for one python – he had the proper import permits and licenses to own the protected and exotic animals and fish the aquarium had on display until Friday when it was raided by Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and Provincial Police Region 2.









He admitted he did not, however, have the licenses to allow him to charge money to see his pets. While he was threatened criminal charges for running an illegal zoo – which could cost him up to 300,000 baht in fines and three years in jail – the matter can be resolved by reopening as an educational facility that is free to enter, at least until he gets the proper zoo licenses.

Suthilak Nakmuek, vice president of the Special Popular Pet Association, which tipped off police to the exotic animal collection, apologized to Chonkhai, saying the group supported the idea of a learning center.

A version of this story originally appeared in the Bangkok Herald.







