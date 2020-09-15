Birthday boy Thiery Petrement wins again at Phoenix, Pattaya

PSC Golf from Billabong

Monday, Sept. 14

Phoenix Mountain and Ocean

Stableford

Phoenix Mountain and Ocean loops in what must be called very threatening weather. The black clouds hung around us all day but not a drop got us.







The course as usual was in great condition and it was good to see other golfers out there enjoying their day also.









We only had a small field which saved Thiery Petrement some money as it was his birthday and he rang the bell. President Tim called into see us just to buy Sandy and myself a beer although he didn’t play with the Billabong today. He usually doesn’t get passed the ladies tee on one hole or another at Phoenix, which means a drink is on him. Very thoughtful of you, Tim, and many thanks.

Captain Cripple was in the prize’s today scoring 34 points to take 2nd spot. The birthday boy Thiery Petrement took 1st with 36 points – a masterly win and well done mate.

There were no twos recorded.











