Fog blamed for chain-reaction crash near Pattaya

Two motorists were hurt in a chain-reaction collision with an 18-wheeler blamed on fog in Khao Maikaew.

The unidentified Thai driver in his 30s was trapped in his Nissan Tilda after rear-ending the Chachoengsao-registered Hino big rig Feb. 4 on Highway 331 entering Bor Win.

Kan Promjuntuk, 39, driver of a Honda CBR, also suffered minor injuries after rear-ending the Nissan. Both were treated at a local hospital.

Hino driver Apiluk Sangpak, 31, said the stretch of roadway was heavy with fog when he stopped at the Khao Maikaew U-turn. He assumed the Nissan driver didn’t see his large truck stopped in the right (passing) lane.































