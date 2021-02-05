Fog blamed for chain-reaction crash near Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
The unidentified Thai driver was trapped in his Nissan Tilda after rear-ending the Hino big rig Feb. 4 on Highway 331 entering Bor Win.

Two motorists were hurt in a chain-reaction collision with an 18-wheeler blamed on fog in Khao Maikaew.

The unidentified Thai driver in his 30s was trapped in his Nissan Tilda after rear-ending the Chachoengsao-registered Hino big rig Feb. 4 on Highway 331 entering Bor Win.

Rescuers had to use specialist equipment to extricate the driver from his mangled Nissan.

Kan Promjuntuk, 39, driver of a Honda CBR, also suffered minor injuries after rear-ending the Nissan. Both were treated at a local hospital.

Hino driver Apiluk Sangpak, 31, said the stretch of roadway was heavy with fog when he stopped at the Khao Maikaew U-turn. He assumed the Nissan driver didn’t see his large truck stopped in the right (passing) lane.


The rescue team needed hydraulic rescue tools to get the injured person out of the car.



The rescue team provided first aid before sending the injured man to a hospital.



Fog was cited as a reason for the crash.






