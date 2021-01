Plus Foam Packaging Co. sought to soften hard times by donating food and water to Pattaya’s unemployed.

The company handed out 1,000 sets of rice, fish sauce, vegetable oil, canned fish, instant noodles, flavorings, milk and eggs, along with drinking water donated by River Fresh Pattaya Co. Jan. 29 at Pattaya City Hall.

Any companies looking to do similarly can contact city hall to arrange socially distanced handouts at 038-253-3131-2. (PCPR)