A lawyer who just picked up his Mercedes-Benz from a Pattaya garage had it go up in flames on the way home.

Paramet Akaorndee, 44, was cursing mechanics Jan. 4 as he watched passersby use fire extinguishers to snuff out flames under the hood on Sukhumvit Road in front of the Saengjan shop. He was frightened but unhurt.

The driver said he had just picked up his sedan after a repair job. As he drove home, sparks began flying and smoke began pouring out of the dashboard.