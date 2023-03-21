Jomtien Beach masseuses get rules refresher

More than 100 Jomtien Beach masseuses got a refresher on the rules and regulations from officials at Pattaya City Hall.

Public Health Department official Pornpirom Suadang briefed the 106 masseuses March 16, explaining regulations and instructions and updating the list of registered service providers to account for new and retired members.







Masseuses were told they must have 150 hours of training and pass a Thai Massage for Health program at an accredited institution. They must be Thai, over 20 years old and have a registered home in Pattaya.

All providers must wear clean uniforms with name tags and not wear jewelry that gets in the way of their work. All their personal information must be on record and providers must be service-minded, honest, sincere, moral, polite, and have good interpersonal skills.







Lastly, masseuses cannot exaggerate the benefits of their service or do any physical therapy or rehabilitation. They cannot sell food or other goods.

Prices are fixed at 300 baht an hour for foot and body massage.

Fines and penalties for breaking the rules begin at a seven-day suspension and fines of up to 5,000 baht and can run up to 15 days suspension and 10,000 baht in fines. Third-time abusers will have their licenses revoked.



























