Chinese national arrested for illegal work at construction site in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
Na Jomtien Police and Immigration Officers join forces to crack down on illegal foreign labor.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Na Jomtien Police Station in collaboration with the Immigration Division 3 arrested Mr. Chen Gaofeng, a 50-year-old Chinese national and charged him with “being a foreigner working without a permit or working outside the permitted scope.”

Authorities discovered that Mr. Chen was illegally overseeing a construction site in Soi Na Jomtien 4, Sattahip District, without holding a valid work permit.

During questioning, the suspect admitted to being hired by a private company without applying for legal authorization to work in Thailand. Officials have since transferred Mr. Chen to the Na Jomtien Police Station for legal proceedings.


Mr. Chen Gaofeng, 50, caught supervising construction without a work permit.












