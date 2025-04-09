Chinese national arrested for illegal work at construction site in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Na Jomtien Police Station in collaboration with the Immigration Division 3 arrested Mr. Chen Gaofeng, a 50-year-old Chinese national and charged him with “being a foreigner working without a permit or working outside the permitted scope.”

Authorities discovered that Mr. Chen was illegally overseeing a construction site in Soi Na Jomtien 4, Sattahip District, without holding a valid work permit.

During questioning, the suspect admitted to being hired by a private company without applying for legal authorization to work in Thailand. Officials have since transferred Mr. Chen to the Na Jomtien Police Station for legal proceedings.

































