An old car met the end of its life after a fire at the Amorn Market in Naklua.

Vendors extinguished the flames that erupted from under the hood in the Volvo in five minutes. No one was hurt.

Owner Apirak Tan, 80, said he drives the car almost every day to the market to do some shopping and he did not know how the fire started while he parked his 30 year-old car outside the market.