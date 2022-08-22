Drunk floozy bites off ear of random tourist in Pattaya

A drunk Thai woman bit off the earlobe of a tourist and swallowed it.

Kannika Kumthorn, 28, jumped on a baht bus and attacked Thai-American Charoen Sae Lim, 55, punching him in the face and then biting his ear. He was treated at the scene and sent the hospital for stitches Aug. 20.







The next day, Charoen said he had just arrived in Pattaya and was taking the baht bus from Tree Town Market on Soi Buakhao to Walking Street.

As the pickup stopped at a light on South Road, Kannika, in shorts and a flimsy blouse, jumped off a motorbike she was riding pillion on and climbed in the baht bus, plopping herself on Charoen’s lap and hugging him.

The tourist pushed her off, which set off the drunk floozy, who started attacking him and bit off a piece of his ear.





































