Fire destroys garage, damages vehicles worth millions in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nawang checkpoint received a report of a fire at Ban Sang Krapriao Moo 1, near the Mak Mai Village in Takhian Tia Subdistrict, East Pattaya, on December 24.

Emergency response teams, including municipal disaster prevention officers, rescue units, and fire trucks, quickly arrived at the scene. The fire was found engulfing a large garage at a house that belonged to 55-year-old Pongsiri Lekpong and contained two cars, three motorcycles, and four bicycles, all of which were destroyed by the flames. Initial estimates of damages amount to several million baht.







Pongsiri stated that he and his family were away at work when neighbors alerted him to the fire. Returning home, he found his vehicles and garage completely destroyed. He expressed deep regret over the incident, noting that the cause of the fire remains unknown. Authorities will conduct a forensic investigation to determine the cause.

































