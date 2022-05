Two people were hurt when a passenger van crashed into a gas station in Pattaya.

The driver of the Nakhon Pathom-registered Toyota Commuter and a female passenger both suffered head injuries and possible concussions in the May 15 crash at a gas station underneath a bridge on Highway 7 Section 5.



Witness Raman Eamoth said the van was speeding and cut him off before losing control and slamming into the wall of the gasoline station, causing it to crumble.