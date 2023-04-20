Disabled drug dealer stabbed to death on Pattaya Beach

Pattaya police arrested a serial drug dealer for allegedly stabbing to death his disabled supplier in broad daylight on Pattaya Beach.

Somchart Ayla, 42, was captured shortly after the April 16 stabbing on the beach opposite Soi Pattaya Beach 13/4.

Thosapol Saelim, 39, suffered a single stab wound to the heart and died at the scene. He used a wheelchair due to paralysis on his left side. A knife almost 30 centimeters long was recovered at the scene.







Witnesses including Ball, 25, who rents beach mats to tourists, just like Thosapol, saw the deadly argument that preceded the stabbing. Ball claimed the victim also had a second line of work supplying illegal drugs.

Thosapol hired dealers on consignment to work Pattaya Beach and nightlife areas to sell drugs to tourists. Allegedly, Somchart sold his allotment of narcotics but not repaid Thosapol for them.







Thosapol was heard screaming at Somchart for the money he was owed. Somchart, who police said had been jailed six times before and was just released from prison in January, responded with curse words and a knife, stabbing Thosapol to death.















