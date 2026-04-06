Fire breaks out in South Pattaya Soi 20 after suspected solar panel electrical spark

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fire broke out inside South Pattaya Soi 20 on April 5, prompting a rapid response from local authorities before the situation was brought under control.

Emergency teams from the Pattaya City Enforcement Unit, together with police officers and volunteer responders, were immediately dispatched to the scene after reports of smoke and flames in the area.

Preliminary inspections suggest the fire was caused by an electrical spark near a circuit breaker connected to a solar panel installation. The spark is believed to have triggered the initial ignition before flames spread within the affected area.

Responders quickly deployed fire extinguishers and coordinated efforts to suppress the blaze, successfully bringing the situation under control within a short period. Officials confirmed that the fire did not spread further and no injuries were reported.

Authorities remain at the scene to conduct a detailed inspection and assess any potential damage, while also reviewing the electrical system involved to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The swift response from emergency teams helped prevent what could have developed into a more serious fire in the densely built urban area.



































