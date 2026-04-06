Speeding motorcycle crash in Pattaya leaves guard dead, Japanese driver involved

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fatal road accident occurred at 03:49 on April 5, on Pattanakan Road in Nongprue, East Pattaya, after a high-speed motorcycle collided with a car turning out onto the main road.

Police from Nongprue Police Station received the report of a serious collision involving a motorcycle and a car with injuries. Rescue volunteers from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, along with medical teams from Bangkok Pattaya Hospital, were urgently dispatched to the scene.

At the location, authorities found a Honda Forza 350 motorcycle in heavily damaged condition with debris scattered across the road. The motorcycle’s speedometer was reportedly stuck at around 110 km/h. Nearby, a 27-year-old male security guard was found unconscious without a pulse. Rescuers performed CPR at the scene before rushing him to hospital, where he was later confirmed dead.

The other vehicle involved was a black Ford Everest, which had come to rest partly on the roadside. The driver, a 58-year-old Japanese woman who owns a local restaurant, was found inside the vehicle with injuries to her right arm and a fractured finger. She was waiting to give her statement to police at the scene.

Preliminary witness accounts from a nearby security guard stated that the woman had just closed her restaurant and was turning left onto the main road when the motorcycle came at high speed and struck the side of the vehicle, causing a loud impact.







The driver, speaking through an interpreter, told police that she was exiting onto the main road when the motorcycle suddenly appeared at high speed and crashed into her vehicle.

Police have documented evidence from the scene and are continuing investigations, including reviewing witness statements and physical evidence to determine the exact cause of the crash and any legal responsibility.



































