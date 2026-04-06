Police clarify viral fuel money claim after Thai influencer reports burglary response dispute

PATTAYA, Thailand – A burglary complaint in Muang Sam Sip district has sparked widespread debate after a female influencer alleged on social media that police requested fuel money before responding to a crime scene.

The complainant, who posted under the Facebook page “Moo Fern Moo Mob”, said her relative’s home was broken into, with damaged walls and stolen property. In her post and a 1.51-minute video, she claimed that when the family went to file a police report, they were told officers would only visit the scene if fuel costs were provided due to high fuel prices.

She further alleged that the investigating officer said the police station was located around 11 kilometers away and referenced a previous case involving a foreign resident whose case reportedly proceeded after 1,000 baht was provided for fuel. The complainant expressed strong disappointment, saying that police are considered the “last resort” for citizens but in this case felt they could not be relied upon. She questioned whether ordinary people were being treated differently based on financial capacity.

Her video quickly went viral, drawing strong reactions online and raising questions about public service standards and police accountability.

In response, Muang Sam Sip Police Station, Ubon Ratchathani, issued a clarification on April 5. The station stated that police received the burglary report in Dumyai subdistrict at 14:02, but the investigating officer was delayed due to overlapping urgent cases, including another theft investigation at a petrol station. Authorities said this created a misunderstanding that led to frustration from the complainant.



Police further confirmed that senior officers have since met with the complainant, conducted a crime scene inspection, and are continuing efforts to identify the suspect. An apology was issued for any inconvenience, along with a commitment to improve response efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Ubon Ratchathani Provincial Police spokesperson stated that the provincial commander has ordered an urgent review of the incident. Authorities emphasized that all stations in the province have sufficient fuel for operations and rejected claims of systemic payment requirements, describing the situation as likely a communication misunderstanding.

What if a similar case happened in Pattaya?

If a case like this happened in Pattaya, the reaction would likely be far more intense due to the city’s global tourism profile.

With visitors from all around the world, even an unverified claim involving police response and unofficial payments could spread quickly across social media and travel forums.





In a city where tourism confidence drives the local economy, perception often moves faster than official clarification. What starts as a local complaint can easily turn into an international talking point.

Authorities would likely face immediate pressure to respond, clarify procedures, and restore trust in emergency services.

In short, in Pattaya, even a small controversy rarely stays small for long.



































