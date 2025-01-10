Fire breaks out at Pattaya animal hospital, staff and animals rescued; two cats succumb to smoke inhalation

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Rescue Radio Center received a report of a fire at an animal hospital in Soi Phonprapanimit, East Pattaya at 7:30 AM on January 9. The fire caused injuries and trapped several people inside the building. The rescue team coordinated with the Nongprue Disaster Prevention Unit, which dispatched fire trucks and a crane to the scene.

The fire occurred in a three-story commercial building comprising two adjacent units. Thick smoke billowed out of the building. On the third-floor balcony, six residents, including adults and children, were trapped, pleading for help. Rescue teams instructed them to move to the second-floor balcony, where a crane successfully brought them down. They suffered minor smoke inhalation but were otherwise safe.



The fire’s origin was traced to the front section of the first floor. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which had damaged an aquarium and shelves of pet-related equipment.

Upon further inspection, the rear of the first floor and the second floor were found to house numerous animal cages. Eight dogs and seven cats were inside, most of them frightened but unharmed. Unfortunately, two cats succumbed to smoke inhalation. The staff and rescue workers worked together to evacuate the remaining animals to safety.



The hospital owner stated that the family and staff were asleep when the fire broke out. They woke up to the smell of smoke and loud noises from outside. Upon investigating, they found thick smoke filling the first floor. They fled to the third-floor balcony, where they awaited rescue. Fortunately, a Good Samaritan had already alerted authorities, enabling a quick response.

Temporary arrangements will be made with nearby animal hospitals to care for the rescued pets. The cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical short circuit. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to confirm the exact cause.







































