Fire adds new delay to 6-month-overdue Pattaya Soi 15 drainage project

Work to build a new drainage system under Soi 15 and Soi Buakhao is running six months behind schedule and now is delayed again by a fire caused by careless workers.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and city engineers inspected the scene of the Oct. 18 fire caused when a backhoe snagged overhead power lines and dropped them on to five cars.







The damage spread over about 200 meters of the narrow winding street behind The Avenue galleria with all five vehicles damaged by the flames. No one was injured.

Manote said the accident happened when a backhoe driver lifting metal sheets to insert in pipe trenches to prevent cave-ins raised the vehicle’s arm too high, hitting the electric and communications wires.







The accident, which has stopped work pending investigation, is only the latest setback for a project that was supposed to have been completed this month. It’s now not expected to wrap up until at least March or April, Manote said.

The contractor on the job has put out a series of excuses for the delays, from coronavirus pandemic shutdowns, worker shortages, the narrowness of the street and reluctance to inconvenience neighbors by shutting down the entire street.

The entire project is now 70% complete, but the pipe-laying job is only 30% done, Manote said.





































