Inconsiderate bikers drive over Pattaya Walking Street road murals

Motorcyclists moved barriers and drove over newly painted artwork on Walking Street, damaging the artwork and forcing the contractor to redo the work.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai and city staff inspected the damaged tiles in front of McDonald’s at the southern end of Walking Street Oct. 19.







The deputy mayor criticized unthoughtful people who moved the orange traffic cones and barriers blocking off part of the road and then driving over the fresh paint.

As the final stage of the rebuilding and resurfacing of Walking Street, Pattaya hired a contractor to paint sections of light-colored tiles with images reflecting Pattaya’s image. The first artwork was a colorful graphic of dolphins and the sea.







Due to the damage from the inconsiderate bikers, the work now must be redone.

Next time, however, only part of Walking Street will be blocked, leaving room for motorbikes, and rubber sheets will be placed over the painting zone.

The next 120-meter section of artwork will display female figures and swimming sharks. The entire project should be completed by Nov. 6.





































