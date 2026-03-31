Finnish tourist alleges drink spiking and theft of Rolex in Pattaya hotel room

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Finnish tourist has filed a police report after allegedly being drugged and robbed of cash and a luxury watch in Pattaya.

The incident was reported at around 2:06 a.m. on March 30, when a 30-year-old man, identified as Mr. Ken, approached investigators at Pattaya City Police Station.

According to his statement, he had been drinking at a beer bar before inviting two Thai women back to his hotel room in the Jomtien area to continue the night.

He told police that he later began to feel unusually drowsy and fell asleep. When he woke up, he discovered that 5,000 baht in cash and a Rolex watch valued at approximately 700,000 baht were missing.

The victim believes the two women he brought back to his room were responsible for the theft and immediately filed a complaint.



Police have recorded the incident and launched an investigation, with officers reviewing CCTV footage in the area to identify and track down the suspects.

Authorities say efforts are underway to bring those responsible to justice.



































