Pattaya Mayor clears air over ‘dirty water’ concerns at beach showers, orders daily inspections

PATTAYA, Thailand – The mayor of Pattaya has moved quickly to address public concerns after images of stagnant water at a beach shower point sparked criticism online.

On March 30, Poramet Ngampichet, joined by Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai and environmental officials, inspected shower facilities along Pattaya Beach to assess the situation and implement solutions.

The issue centered on a waterlogging problem at a shower point in South Pattaya, which had been widely perceived as dirty or wastewater. However, officials clarified that the cause was far simpler — a plastic lid had blocked the drainage system.

Despite the area having four drainage points, only one serves as the main outlet, leading to slow water flow when blocked. The obstruction has now been removed, and the system is functioning normally again.

Mayor Poramet stressed that the problem has been fully resolved and has ordered daily inspections to prevent a recurrence, particularly as visitor numbers increase ahead of Songkran.

The inspection also highlighted another issue — missing equipment. Several shower heads installed at the beach had been removed or stolen. Originally, each location had four units, but due to the beach being open 24 hours and difficult to monitor, some items have gone missing.







To address this, the city plans to redesign the setup by reducing each location to one main shower point, making it easier to manage while still meeting public demand.

The mayor also clarified broader improvements under the city’s beach landscape upgrade project. While permanent restroom construction is restricted due to environmental regulations, Pattaya has deployed mobile toilet units near the Walking Street entrance to support visitors.

In total, three shower zones have been installed across North, Central, and South Pattaya to better serve both residents and tourists.



Officials urged the public not to misunderstand the situation as a sign of poor beach conditions, reaffirming that Pattaya remains well-maintained. The city also thanked those who reported the issue and encouraged residents and visitors to report problems via the 1337 hotline for quick action.

Authorities say they remain committed to continuously improving beach facilities to ensure a clean, safe, and enjoyable experience for all.



































