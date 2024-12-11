Finnish man dies after falling from 11th floor of Pattaya condo

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 52-year-old Finnish man tragically died after falling from the 11th floor of a condominium building on Pattaya Second Road on the night of December 10.

At the scene, emergency services discovered the body of the deceased, identified as Tero Sakari Karppinen. The body was found in a horrific condition, with severe injuries, a scene that left even security staff shaken.







Security personnel initially thought someone had dropped garbage from the building due to the height of the structure, which has 27 floors. However, upon closer inspection, he was horrified to realize it was a human body. The staff immediately contacted local authorities and rescue teams.

The cause of the fall remains under investigation. Authorities are exploring whether it was an accident or a case of suicide. Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy from the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital to determine the exact cause of death. The deceased’s family will be contacted to retrieve the body for funeral arrangements according to their religious practices.



































