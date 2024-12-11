Police in Sattahip use sign language to save deaf woman from suicide attempt

SATTAHIP, Thailand – Sattahip police received a distress call about a woman attempting suicide near Sukhumvit Road, at the entrance to Soi Yang Ngam on December 10. The woman, approximately 20 years old and deaf, had multiple knife wounds on her neck and was also attempting to jump into traffic.

Upon arrival, police officers, along with rescue teams, found the woman in distress. After nearly an hour of attempts to calm her down, the officers resorted to using sign language, which proved successful in communicating with her and preventing the suicide attempt.







According to her friends, the woman had been drinking at a bar and became overwhelmed with stress after accidentally breaking her phone, which prevented her from contacting her family. This led to her crisis.

The officers involved, Sgt. Wivat Kamsri and Pol. Cpl. Chakree Khampimoon, are being praised for their professional and compassionate handling of the situation. Their ability to communicate in sign language was instrumental in de-escalating a potentially tragic situation. This event highlights the importance of special skills in law enforcement, especially when responding to vulnerable individuals in crisis.













































