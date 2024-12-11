Iconic ‘PATTAYA CITY’ sign on Pratumnak Hill upgraded for Countdown celebrations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has begun a significant upgrade to its well-known “PATTAYA CITY” sign located on Pratumnak Hill, a landmark that has represented the city for over 20 years. The city launched a renovation project on October 1, 2024, with the goal of completing it within 150 days, just in time for the New Year’s Countdown celebrations.

The iconic sign, which has deteriorated over time, now features fresh paint and upgraded LED lighting. The sign’s color remains its signature bright orange, but the addition of 18,000 LED lights is set to transform it into a dynamic display, allowing for various color patterns and designs. The updated lighting will be able to change to match different events and themes, making it a versatile asset for future celebrations and enhancing the city’s visual appeal during the night.







The renovation includes 3 strands of LED lights surrounding each letter of the “PATTAYA CITY” sign. This will ensure a visually striking effect, both in daylight and at night. The installation of the LED lights is expected to be completed before the New Year’s Countdown event, which will take place at Pattaya Beach and is a key highlight for the city. The upgraded sign will not only continue to showcase its familiar daytime appearance but will also provide a stunning light display, adding to the festive atmosphere of Pattaya’s celebrations.

This renovation marks another step in Pattaya’s ongoing efforts to boost its image as a world-class tourist destination, improving the city’s infrastructure and creating an even more inviting atmosphere for both locals and visitors.













































