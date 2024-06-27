Final phase of Bali Hai Pier roof walkway installation set for July

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has completed the initial renovation phase of Bali Hai Pier, setting the stage for the next step: installing a roof walkway to offer shade and rain protection for Koh Larn residents and pier visitors.

The roof walkway project, set to begin on July 6, will span 200 meters and aims for completion by August 2024. Designed with a wave-like motif to blend with the area’s marine theme, the roof structure will utilize cost-effective galvanized steel for durability. Installation will involve securely attaching plates to support beams, ensuring safe weight distribution and enhancing overall safety measures.







Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai emphasized the meticulous planning guiding the project, prioritizing safety and reliability. This approach aims to assure both residents and tourists of the upgraded pier’s integrity and functionality.





































