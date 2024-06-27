Cannabis advocates rally at Pattaya City Hall against proposed reclassification

PATTAYA, Thailand – A group of cannabis users, business operators, and medical cannabis patients in Chonburi gathered at Pattaya City Hall on June 26 to protest against the proposed reclassification of cannabis as a narcotic.

Protestors voiced their opposition and submitted a collective petition against the reclassification to Pol. Maj. Col. Jeerawat Sukonthasap, Administrative Director of the Pattaya City Permanent Secretary’s Office, who accepted it on behalf of local authorities. The petition will be forwarded through appropriate channels to the central government for consideration.







Campaigners also announced the establishment of the Chonburi Medical and Economic Cannabis Business Association, a non-profit organization aimed at benefiting society. The association’s goals include guiding legally compliant cannabis businesses such as shops, cafes, and dispensaries, and advocating for standardized licensing in accordance with comprehensive legal guidelines in Chonburi and neighbouring provinces. They emphasized educating the public on the medical use of cannabis based on medical principles and traditional Thai medicine.





































