Festive Spirit on Pattaya Walking Street – Tourist police heighten security for Halloween festivities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourist police, led by Pol. Col. Man Rotthong, to step up security measures for the Halloween celebration, also known as “Ghost Night” on the evening of October 31. The operation involved officers from various departments, including volunteer tourist police, to ensure the safety and enjoyment of both local residents and tourists in Pattaya’s Walking Street.









The atmosphere on Walking Street was vibrant, with establishments decorating their venues to match the Halloween theme. Staff members and tourists alike donned various ghostly costumes and makeup, contributing to the festive spirit. Bars and businesses were also adorned with Halloween decorations, enhancing the festive ambiance in Pattaya.





As part of the initiative, tourist police officers conducted patrols using community policing methods, engaging with the public. Volunteers dressed in costumes and distributed candy, creating a friendly environment while also promoting safety awareness. They encouraged local business operators and trained security personnel to keep an eye out for any suspicious activities and assist in ensuring the safety of tourists.

Tourists were reminded to report any incidents immediately to nearby officers or call the emergency hotline at 1155. The tourist police also assured visitors that safety measures, including AI monitoring systems, were in place, allowing them to enjoy their time in Pattaya without concern.





































