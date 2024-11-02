Celebrate Diwali in Pattaya 8-10 November 2024

By Pattaya Mail
Mayor Poramet Ngampichet gracefully lights the Diya, marking the beginning of Diwali celebrations in Pattaya on November 18 2023, emphasising the cultural significance of the Diwali Festival, fostering ties between nations and supporting local businesses.(Pattaya Mail File Photo)

PATTAYA, Thailand – Get ready for Pattaya’s biggest Diwali celebration! Join us for the Festival of Lights featuring spectacular Indian cultural performances, traditional dances, and soul-stirring music.

Immerse yourself in a grand Indian Food Festival with carefully selected dishes from renowned restaurants across Thailand. Discover authentic vegetarian, Jain, and traditional Indian delicacies that will take your taste buds on a culinary journey.




Don’t miss our special highlights:
– Traditional Diwali Diya lighting ceremony
– Various classical Indian dance performances
– Indian cooking workshops
– Indian-themed photo booths
– Kids’ activities and entertainment
Experience the magic at Pattaya Klang Beach, November 8-10, 2024. Free entry for everyone! Plus, enjoy shopping for traditional Indian clothing, jewelry, and handicrafts at our festival market!

