Celebrate Diwali in Pattaya 8-10 November 2024

PATTAYA, Thailand – Get ready for Pattaya’s biggest Diwali celebration! Join us for the Festival of Lights featuring spectacular Indian cultural performances, traditional dances, and soul-stirring music.
Immerse yourself in a grand Indian Food Festival with carefully selected dishes from renowned restaurants across Thailand. Discover authentic vegetarian, Jain, and traditional Indian delicacies that will take your taste buds on a culinary journey.
Don’t miss our special highlights:
– Traditional Diwali Diya lighting ceremony
– Various classical Indian dance performances
– Indian cooking workshops
– Indian-themed photo booths
– Kids’ activities and entertainment
Experience the magic at Pattaya Klang Beach, November 8-10, 2024. Free entry for everyone! Plus, enjoy shopping for traditional Indian clothing, jewelry, and handicrafts at our festival market!
#PattayaDiwali2024 #FestivalOfLights #IndianFestival #Pattaya #AmazingThailand #ThailandFestivals #IndianCulture #PattayaEvents