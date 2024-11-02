Celebrate Diwali in Pattaya 8-10 November 2024

PATTAYA, Thailand – Get ready for Pattaya’s biggest Diwali celebration! Join us for the Festival of Lights featuring spectacular Indian cultural performances, traditional dances, and soul-stirring music.

Immerse yourself in a grand Indian Food Festival with carefully selected dishes from renowned restaurants across Thailand. Discover authentic vegetarian, Jain, and traditional Indian delicacies that will take your taste buds on a culinary journey.









Don’t miss our special highlights:

– Traditional Diwali Diya lighting ceremony

– Various classical Indian dance performances

– Indian cooking workshops

– Indian-themed photo booths

– Kids’ activities and entertainment

Experience the magic at Pattaya Klang Beach, November 8-10, 2024. Free entry for everyone! Plus, enjoy shopping for traditional Indian clothing, jewelry, and handicrafts at our festival market!

#PattayaDiwali2024 #FestivalOfLights #IndianFestival #Pattaya #AmazingThailand #ThailandFestivals #IndianCulture #PattayaEvents









































