Pattaya to construct 2-meter water tunnel to address flooding issues

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials have announced plans to construct a 2-meter water tunnel to tackle chronic flooding on the eastern side of the city, with completion expected in early 2025. This initiative aims to alleviate the problem of waterlogging in low-lying areas that frequently receive large volumes of water from adjacent municipalities, including Nong Yai and Huai Yai.









Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai highlighted that the existing drainage systems are often overwhelmed during heavy rainfall, particularly in key areas such as the beginning of Sukhumvit Road in South Pattaya, along the railway road at Khao Talo, and the intersection at Pattaya Sai 3. To address this, a large water tunnel will be constructed to redirect excess water to the railway side, which will then be pumped into the Naklua Canal. This infrastructure is expected to significantly reduce the amount of water entering Pattaya, thereby minimizing flooding incidents and improving drainage efficiency.









Despite the project being almost 100% complete, the construction has faced delays due to land acquisition issues near Pattaya railway station for the high-speed train project under the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) plan. Pattaya officials have since revised the construction design and secured funding approval from the central government, allowing the original contractor to continue work, which is expected to take 150 days.

With the anticipated completion of the tunnel, city officials are optimistic that recurring flooding problems will be significantly mitigated in time for the next rainy season. Following the tunnel’s completion, the city plans to also upgrade the road surface along the railway to repair damage caused during the drainage pipe installation, ensuring a more comfortable experience for residents and visitors alike.





































