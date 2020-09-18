Father’s Boat Tor 91 goes on display Sept. 27 in Sattahip

Thailand’s first domestically built modern navy vessel goes on display in Sattahip Sept. 27, honored as “The Father’s Boat”.







Patrol Boat 91, commissioned in 1968, was decommissioned on Sept. 26, 2019. Last month it went into drydock for restoration and preparation for its installment at the Dongtan Gulf Historical Park at the Royal Thai Fleet headquarters.

While meager in stature, the patrol boat holds an honored spot in Thai navy history. It was commissioned by HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej after a trip to Germany who saw a similar vessel. He returned to Thailand and ordered the Royal Thai Navy to create a ship just like it.

King Rama IX provided input to designers and was aboard during trial runs. The first vessel designed and built in Thailand in the modern era, earning it the designation of “The Father’s Boat”.

