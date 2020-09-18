Father’s Boat Tor 91 goes on display Sept. 27 in Sattahip

Patcharapol Panrak
Father’s Boat Tor 91 sits on a gigantic trailer ready to be transported to the Dongtan Gulf Historical Park at the Royal Thai Fleet headquarters.

Thailand’s first domestically built modern navy vessel goes on display in Sattahip Sept. 27, honored as “The Father’s Boat”.



Patrol Boat 91, commissioned in 1968, was decommissioned on Sept. 26, 2019. Last month it went into drydock for restoration and preparation for its installment at the Dongtan Gulf Historical Park at the Royal Thai Fleet headquarters.

Massive cranes lift the Father’s Boat Tor 91 from the dry dock onto a colossal trailer.

While meager in stature, the patrol boat holds an honored spot in Thai navy history. It was commissioned by HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej after a trip to Germany who saw a similar vessel. He returned to Thailand and ordered the Royal Thai Navy to create a ship just like it.

King Rama IX provided input to designers and was aboard during trial runs. The first vessel designed and built in Thailand in the modern era, earning it the designation of “The Father’s Boat”.

A police patrol car leads the trailer carrying Father’s Boat Tor 91 to her final destination.

Gigantic cranes lift a section of a pedestrian overpass to allow Father’s Boat to pass through.



Framed by a clear blue sky and the reflection in the water on the ground, the regal boat rolls slowly through the navy dockyard on her last journey.

The final resting place of the Father’s Boat Tor 91 is at the Dongtan Gulf Historical Park at the Royal Thai Fleet headquarters in Sattahip.


