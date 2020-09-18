Pattaya Hollywood disco turns off lights again

Pattaya’s Hollywood disco has closed again after finding there simply weren’t enough people in Pattaya to keep the lights on after reopening following a months-long shutdown.







Club executive Damrongkiat Pinitkan said Sept. 16 said it had reopened to give a lifeline to the many employees who were laid off when Thailand locked down for the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the customers, however, were foreign tourists and the women who flocked to the club to meet them. With no foreigners, the few Thai tourists and locals the club drew nightly wasn’t enough to cover expenses.









The club, however, said it would open its parking lot to be a food market where laid-off workers and others can sell food and other items.











