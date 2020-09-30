Father’s Boat display opens to public at the Royal Thai Navy headquarters

The navy’s commander-in-chief officially opened the exhibit of Thailand’s first domestically built modern navy vessel in Sattahip.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Adm. Luechai Ruddit cut the ribbon on the display of Patrol Boat 91 at the Dongtan Gulf Historical Park at the Royal Thai Fleet headquarters Sept. 27.

Commissioned in 1968, the boat was decommissioned on Sept. 26, 2019. It then went into drydock for restoration and preparation for its installment in front of the officer’s club.

While meager in stature, the patrol boat holds an honored spot in Thai navy history. It was commissioned by HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej after a trip to Germany who saw a similar vessel. He returned to Thailand and ordered the Royal Thai Navy to create a ship just like it.

King Rama IX provided input to designers and was aboard during trial runs. The first vessel designed and built in Thailand in the modern era, earning it the designation of “The Father’s Boat”.

Loading…

Related stories: Royal Thai Navy installs ‘Father’s Boat’ in Sattahip

Related stories: Boat Tor 91 goes on display Sept. 27 in Sattahip











