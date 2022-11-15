Father injured shielding 7-year-old son from rock chucked into moving pickup

A homeless drunk was arrested for allegedly throwing a rock through the windshield of a moving car in Ban Bueng district of Chonburi.

Sarawut Chana, 31, suffered two broken fingers when he blocked the rock from hitting the face of his 7-year-old son sitting next to him in his Isuzu Spacecab Nov. 12.







The two, along with wife Nittaya Thaharn, 39, were driving on Highway 344 from Chanthaburi to Nakorn Sawan when, Nittaya said, a shirtless man walked into the middle of the road, waved his hand and chucked the big rock at their truck.

The rock smashed through windshield and, despite driving, Sarawut deflected it.

Ban Bueng police arrested an unidentified homeless man who was drunk and denied being the perpetrator.





































