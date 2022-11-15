Thai PM accepts declaration from APEC youths

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha received a declaration of APEC youth representatives and said that participation from young people would contribute to the balanced and sustainable development of Asia and the Pacific.

Participants in the APEC Voices of the Future program called on Gen Prayut to hand the Youth Declaration. They were from 21 economies in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) grouping.







The young representatives based their declaration on Thailand’s theme of “Open. Connect. Balance.” for the APEC summit 2022 in Bangkok this month.

For “Open”, the youths called for access to education and skill development to meet future requirements. For “Connect”, they stressed the importance of supply chains and for “Balance” they supported bio-circular-green (BCG) economy. They said they expected the Youth Declaration would make changes and bring prosperity to the regions.







On the occasion, Gen Prayut praised their participation and said that they played important roles in economic development in the regions.

He said that the Thai government was ready to listen to young people who had the voices of the future. The government would adjust its policies to meet the demand of young people for the sake of sustainable growth, Gen Prayut said. (TNA)



































