Father arrested after accidentally shooting 9-year-old son in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic incident unfolded on April 19 in Nongprue Sub-district, east Pattaya, when a 9-year-old boy was rushed to Banglamung Hospital with a gunshot wound. The boy, identified only as Ae to protect his privacy, was brought in by his father, Theeraphon K. 41, also known as Jack, who was later arrested.







Police visited the family’s residence to investigate the scene of the shooting. However, they found the room locked and deserted, prompting them to cordon off the area for further examination. The investigative team summoned Theeraphon to unlock the room for inspection. Inside, they found a .38 calibre pistol, a bullet, and a black carrying case placed on the bed, concealed under a pillow. Initially, Theeraphon claimed his son had accidentally shot himself. But evidence uncovered during the investigation cast doubt on his statement, leading to intensified questioning.

After a lengthy interrogation lasting approximately two hours, Theeraphon confessed to accidentally shooting his son while handling the firearm. He explained that he retrieved the weapon from beneath the bed to relocate it for safekeeping when the incident occurred. The gunshot struck Ae’s left hip. Theeraphon rushed his son to the hospital for urgent medical attention.







Theeraphon confessed that he found the gun under a bridge in Nongprue, East Pattaya earlier this year and thought of keeping it for self-protection. Regrettably, in the end, the gun accidentally injured his own son. He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Additional charges may follow pending further investigation. As he was transferred to the police station, Theeraphon remained silent but visibly distressed and remorseful over the tragic events. He was remanded into custody pending further legal proceedings.































