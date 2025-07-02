Fatal motorcycle crash prompts calls for safety guardrails on Pattaya overpass curve

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following a tragic accident that claimed the life of a 37-year-old motorbike rider in the early hours of July 1, concerns are mounting over the safety of the motorway overpass at the curved entrance of the Pattaya–Bangkok Motorway (Route 7, Section 5), on Sukhumvit Road, North Pattaya.

The victim, Teerapong Rueangrit from Sukhothai, reportedly lost control of his red Yamaha Grand Filano motorbike and slammed into the bridge railing while taking the curve. The impact threw him off the overpass—approximately five meters high—where he landed with fatal injuries. Despite emergency responders’ best efforts, including CPR on-site, Teerapong succumbed to his injuries shortly after.







Pattaya rescue volunteers and police arrived quickly, but no eyewitnesses could confirm the exact cause of the crash. Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage to determine whether speed, road conditions, or another factor contributed to the loss of control.

This is not the first time the curve has raised eyebrows among locals. Many motorbike riders have long voiced concerns about the sharpness and lack of protective measures at the location, especially during night hours or wet conditions. With limited lighting and minimal barriers to stop a vehicle from plunging off the side, some are now asking: Should Pattaya City step in?

Calls for action are growing. Suggestions from the public include installing reinforced metal guardrails, adding reflective signage, improving road surfacing, or even building a protective mesh wall or barrier to reduce fatal drops. “It’s too dangerous the way it is now,” said one local rider. “One mistake, and you’re flying off the bridge.”

As Pattaya continues to brand itself as a tourist- and motorbike-friendly destination, many residents argue that ensuring the safety of its most vulnerable road users is no longer optional — it’s urgent. (Photos by Pattaya Police Station)



































