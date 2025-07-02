Foreign tourists call for enhanced street safety in Pattaya after mob attack incident

PATTAYA, Thailand – A troubling incident on Soi Buakhao, where a Swedish tourist was attacked by a group of locals, has reignited concerns about public safety in one of Thailand’s most popular beach cities. The altercation began with a dispute between the man and a Thai woman, which escalated when five individuals allegedly joined in, kicking and assaulting the man while he was on the ground.

All those involved have confessed to the assault, claiming it was a misunderstanding. They said they believed the foreigner had harmed one of their girlfriends and stepped in to intervene—leading to the violent confrontation. Authorities have pressed charges and documented the criminal histories of the suspects. The individuals were handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings.







While the exact details remain under review, the incident has sparked alarm among tourists and long-term visitors. Many are calling for stronger police presence and better street safety in areas frequented by both locals and foreigners. “This was absolutely disgusting,” one tourist commented. “Cowardly group fights should never be tolerated. I hope police take stronger action going forward.”

Others acknowledged cultural sensitivities but emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence and mutual respect. “Pattaya is a great family-friendly beach city, but incidents like this damage its reputation and could deter future visitors,” another commenter noted. Several visitors also highlighted the importance of clear rules and proactive policing to prevent minor disputes from escalating into violence. “Respecting Thai culture is essential, but safety must always come first.”



Some expats and residents advised tourists to remain calm in public disagreements, noting that locals often step in to defend one another. However, most agreed that violence is never justified and called for efforts to promote better understanding between tourists and locals.

Many residents and foreign visitors alike agree: if a stronger police presence is needed to preserve Pattaya’s reputation as the “Land of Smiles,” then so be it. A well-trained, visible police force not only deters violence but also supports the city’s tourism-driven economy and long-term appeal.



Expats have also voiced concerns about safety after dark, particularly around nightlife-heavy areas like Soi Buakhao. “Are there enough police patrols late at night?” one asked, reflecting a shared desire for increased vigilance during peak evening hours. “Pattaya is not a lawless city,” an official stressed. “Whether Thai or foreign, anyone who disturbs public peace will be brought to justice.”

Anyone witnessing violence or possessing useful information is encouraged to contact local authorities via 191 or 082-7999-111. (Photos by Pattaya Police Station)



































