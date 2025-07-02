Monsoon rains hit Pattaya, flooding key roads and causing temporary closures

PATTAYA, Thailand – Heavy monsoon rains have soaked Pattaya once again, leading to flash flooding and traffic disruptions across several areas. Authorities have issued warnings as rain is expected to continue throughout the week.

Motorists are being urged to avoid flooded zones, especially around South Pattaya Sukhumvit Road near the Central Pattaya underpass and the Pattaya Third Road intersection near Mum Aroi restaurant, which was temporarily closed due to deep standing water. “This spot floods often, whether it rains heavily or lightly,” one local commented. “It always takes time for the water to drain.”







Emergency crews have deployed water pumps to accelerate drainage, and officials report that traffic will return to normal soon if there is no additional rainfall. However, with the Thai Meteorological Department predicting more downpours in the coming days, residents and tourists are advised to monitor weather updates and avoid low-lying or flood-prone areas.

Those on motorbikes or traveling on foot should take extra caution, especially during early mornings and late evenings when visibility is low. City officials urge everyone to plan ahead, use alternate routes where possible, and avoid driving through deep water to prevent accidents or vehicle damage. Stay tuned to local advisories and road condition updates for your safety.







































