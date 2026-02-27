Fallen tree knocks down dozens of power poles, triggers widespread blackout in Pattaya area

PATTAYA, Thailand – A large tree collapsed onto overhead power lines on the evening of February 25, causing dozens of electricity poles to snap and triggering a widespread power outage in Phra Tamnak Soi 6, South Pattaya.

The incident was reported at around 6.00 p.m., prompting relevant authorities to rush to the scene to assist residents affected by the blackout. Officials found multiple power poles broken and scattered along the road, with live cables hanging low and lying across the ground, posing serious risks to residents and tourists.

The Provincial Electricity Authority immediately cut power to the affected area to prevent further danger, before beginning damage assessments and planning urgent repairs.







A witness, 35-year-old Arisa Wankit, said a large tree fell onto the power lines, pulling down dozens of poles in a domino effect and cutting electricity across a wide area. She added that she had previously alerted authorities about the hazardous tree, fearing it could cause an accident, but no action was taken before the collapse.

Officials are continuing repair work and assessing the full extent of the damage, with efforts underway to restore electricity supply to the area as quickly as possible.



































