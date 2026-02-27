Pattaya Immigration Police arrest four Chinese nationals for illegal mahjong gambling

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya immigration police arrested four Chinese men in the early hours of February 26 after uncovering an illegal mahjong gambling operation in central Pattaya.

The arrests took place at around 1.00 a.m. at a venue on Pattaya Second Road. Officers moved in after receiving information about suspected illegal gambling activity.

Upon inspection, police found the four Chinese nationals sitting around a table actively playing mahjong. Authorities identified themselves and carried out the arrests, seizing evidence including a mahjong table, a complete set of mahjong tiles, and gambling chips used in place of cash.







The suspects and seized items were handed over to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station for legal proceedings.

Immigration police have not yet disclosed further details about the suspects or the case, saying additional information is expected to be released later.



































