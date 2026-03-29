Fake dollar content scam raises alarm in Pattaya after COPY notes circulate

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities and local residents in Pattaya are raising concerns following reports of foreigners distributing counterfeit US dollar banknotes as part of staged social media content.

The warning comes after a widely shared social media post described individuals offering cash—primarily to children and unsuspecting locals—in exchange for participating in filmed content. The notes, presented as 100 US dollars, were later found to be counterfeit, bearing the word “COPY.”

Field checks conducted near Runway Market on Pattaya Second Road confirmed similar incidents. Local vendors reported that two foreign men approached a woman with a child, initially handing over 100 baht for filming purposes. After completing the recording, the men reportedly requested the Thai currency back and replaced it with what appeared to be a 100-dollar note.

Recipients initially believed the money to be genuine. However, attempts to exchange the notes later failed, with verification revealing the bills were not legal tender.

The incident has prompted warnings over potential legal exposure. Officials note that possession or attempted use of counterfeit currency—even unknowingly—may constitute an offence under Thai law.



Residents and business operators are being urged to exercise caution when approached by individuals offering foreign currency, particularly in informal or staged situations. Authorities recommend verifying banknotes carefully and reporting suspicious behavior.

The case underscores growing concerns over unconventional scams linked to content creation, as Pattaya continues to navigate evolving risks associated with high visitor traffic.



































