Face masks being distributed at Bali Hai

Recent news regarding the outbreak of the novel corona virus in China and the fear of it spreading to other countries is causing quite a concern for residents and tourists here in Pattaya too.





In a show of caring and help in prevention, the Bangkok Hospital Pattaya in cooperation with the all departments of the police in Pattaya and Chonburi, together with the Pattaya Public Health Section distributed face masks to residents and tourists on and around the Bali Hai pier.

The officials also gave guidance and advice to the people on ways to protect themselves from the dangers of contracting any airborne and communicable diseases.