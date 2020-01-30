Riviera Group holds new year merit-making ceremonies

The Riviera Group organized a merit making and prayer ceremony to bless their management and staff with good luck and fortune in the new year.





This year Sukanya Gale, owner of the Riviera Group, invited 99 monks from various temples in Pattaya to take part in the holy ritual of receiving alms and chanting religious prayers.

The Jan 18 ceremonies held at the Riviera Monaco site in Na Jomtien was presided over by Phra Mahasophon Pattawanno of Wat Chaimongkol Temple.

Sretapol Boonsawad, former Advisor to Pattaya Mayor, represented the mayor at the merit-making ceremony.

During his sermon, the chief monk told the gathering that the new year is a time of new hope. “Let go of the past, with that all your troubles and worries, because if you don’t, it will stay with you, and make you unhappy.”

He said to look forward to making this “new year, a happy and prosperous one for you and your loved ones.”

He called upon the power of the Sacred Triple Gems and all that is holy to protect everyone from harm. He wished them the best of health and to become successful in everything that they do in the new year.

