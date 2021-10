Fire damaged a ramshackle construction workers camp that narrowly missed become an explosive situation.

Firefighters battled the blaze behind Chaimongkol Temple in South Pattaya for 30 minutes Oct. 9.







No one was injured and only a few of the wood and galvanized tin shacks were damaged, but it could have been a lot worse. The camp was littered with cooking-gas canisters, some of which could be smelled leaking. Firefighters and residents raced to relocate the tanks before they exploded.