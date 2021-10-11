Pattaya’s coronavirus wave ebbing, vaccination rate short of 70% claim

Beds are available again for Covid-19 patients at Banglamung Hospital, the surest sign that the latest coronavirus wave is ebbing in Pattaya.

Only 69 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya, on Monday, the second consecutive day under 100 new cases. Province-wide, Chonburi reported 473 cases, the lowest tally since July 13.







Dr. Wasan Kaewvee, director of Banglamung Hospital, said the facility is seeing an average of 100 new cases a day, down from as many as 300 daily. Nearly all the patients are coded “green”, meaning they have no or minimal symptoms and are transferred to “hospitals”, or converted hotels used to warehouse green-coded Covid-19 patients.



Dr. Wasan said Banglamung Hospital’s Covid-19 ward is 75 percent full but has 17 beds available for “yellow” patients, those with obvious, but non-serious, symptoms. There currently are no beds for critical “red” coded patients, he said.







Dr. Wasan said vaccinations are making a difference, but he contradicted Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome, who earlier claimed 70 percent of Pattaya’s eligible population was now fully vaccinated.

The doctor said only 67 percent of seniors, pregnant women and chronically ill people are fully vaccinated. And the general population has reached only the 50-percent level. However, Dr. Wasan believes the 70-percent goal will be achieved before Pattaya’s hoped-for reopening in November.

































