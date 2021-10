A motorcyclist was injured after his Honda was hit by a pickup truck driven by a teenage foreigner.







The unidentified victim in his mid-20s suffered a broken ankle, head wound and scratches in the Oct. 9 crash at the U-turn on Sukhumvit Road at the Highway Police station. He was transported to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya.







The driver of the Ford Ranger, 18-year-old Ryan Coppings, admitted that the biker made a U-turn at the legal U-turn spot, but said he didn’t have time to stop.