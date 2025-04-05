Scorching heat and thunderstorms forecast for Pattaya and upper Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s Meteorological Department has issued a 24-hour forecast indicating that a low-pressure system caused by heat continues to cover upper Thailand, resulting in widespread hot weather and extreme heat in some northern and central areas. Southerly and southeasterly winds are bringing moisture into the North, Central, Bangkok and its vicinity, and Eastern regions, leading to isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The public is advised to be cautious of potential hazards from thunderstorms and strong winds in affected areas.







Meanwhile, easterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea are expected to cause further thunderstorms in southern provinces. Sea conditions in the Gulf may see waves of 1–2 meters, with waves exceeding 2 meters in thunderstorm areas. The Andaman Sea will see waves of about 1 meter, rising above 2 meters offshore during storms. Mariners are urged to navigate carefully and avoid stormy areas.

North: Hot to extremely hot weather with 20% chance of thunderstorms and gusty winds in Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet.

Low: 24–28°C | High: 37–40°C | Wind: South 5–15 km/h

Northeast: Generally hot weather.

Low: 22–26°C | High: 36–38°C | Wind: Southeast 10–25 km/h



Central: Hot to very hot with 20% chance of thunderstorms and strong winds in Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon.

Low: 25–27°C | High: 37–40°C | Wind: South 10–20 km/h

East: Hot with 20% chance of thunderstorms and gusty winds in Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Low: 25–28°C | High: 34–38°C | Wind: Southeast 15–30 km/h | Seas: 1m, >2m in storms



South (East Coast): 30% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

Low: 24–26°C | High: 31–35°C | Wind: East 15–35 km/h | Seas: 1–2m, >2m in storms

South (West Coast): 20% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

Low: 23–26°C | High: 33–36°C | Wind: East 15–30 km/h | Seas: ~1m, >2m offshore in storms

Bangkok and Vicinity: Hot with 20% chance of thunderstorms.

Low: 26–27°C | High: 36–38°C | Wind: South 10–20 km/h



























